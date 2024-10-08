Walz media blitz leads to laughs, misstatement about paid family leave

For two months, the Harris-Walz campaign kept both candidates away from most media interviews outside of their favored outlets or podcasts. Now, the Democratic ticket is unleashing a media blitz.

Kamala Harris was on “The View” on ABC Tuesday, with more appearances scheduled. Tim Walz appeared on FOX News Sunday followed by a special “60 Minutes” in Monday prime time on CBS and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” late night on ABC Monday night.

“He’s here in California and all jacked up on Diet Mountain Dew… from Minnesota, please welcome America’s sweetheart, Gov. Tim Walz,” is how Kimmel introduced Walz to loud applause from the 200 people in the studio in Los Angeles.

It was friendly territory for Walz because Kimmel routinely starts every show by bashing Republican Donald Trump. He kept the interview mostly light with Walz, leading to one funny exchange when Kimmel asked the governor how he feels about the election coming up on Nov. 5.

“I plan on waking up on Nov. 6 with Madam President,” Walz deadpanned to cheers from the audience. Kimmel couldn’t resist the awkward phrasing by Walz. “I want to be clear,” Kimmel said, “you won’t be waking up together. Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought.” Walz laughed when he realized what he’d said. “I have a problem with not being specific with my language, so thank you for that. Specifically, right!”

Tim Walz on Jimmy Kimmel Oct. 7

Earlier in the night in a recorded interview on “60 Minutes,” Walz misstated the level of support from the Minnesota business community for one of the signature pieces of legislation he has signed into law, the Minnesota Paid Family and Medical Leave Act.

CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Walz to respond to criticism from Trump about legislation Walz has signed during his six years as governor.

“Former President Trump says that you and your administration here in Minnesota has been dangerously liberal,” Whitaker said. “Radical left, he calls it. So, what do you say to that criticism? That rather than leading the way, you and Minnesota are actually out of step with the rest of the country.”

Walz responded, “President Trump may be referring to that our children get breakfast and lunch in school so that they can learn. He may be talking about we have a paid family leave and medical leave policy that was promoted by the business community.”

That last statement is untrue. All three of the largest business organizations in the state staunchly opposed the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act because it will raise taxes on employers and employees, create a major burden on businesses and necessitate creation of a new government agency to administer the program. The program will guarantee workers up to 20 weeks of paid leave per year for a variety of reasons.

“This will be the most expensive and complicated paid family and medical leave mandate for small businesses and workers in the country,” said John Reynolds, National Federation of Independent Business state director, when the bill passed in 2023. “This is why a one-size-fits-all mandate with higher taxes is not the solution Minnesota small businesses need right now – or ever.”

The Minnesota Business Partnership called the legislation “deeply flawed.” The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce said, “its partners worked tirelessly to scale back this legislation. Although the final legislation will impact businesses greatly — some to the point of devastation — the legislation as originally proposed went much further.”

We’ve reached out to the governor’s office for comment and haven’t heard back.