Minnesota major party chairs share thoughts on 2024 election

Minnesota major party chairs share their thoughts on 2024 election

Every election year, we ask the two major party chairs in Minnesota about the ‘state of the race. This year, there’s more at stake in our state than usual because Gov. Tim Walz is on the national ticket with Kamala Harris.

A variety of presidential polls in Minnesota, including KSTP/SurveyUSA, show Minnesota to be a four- to five-point race in favor of Harris. Trump has not led in any Minnesota polls so far.

DFL party chair Ken Martin doesn’t take the race for granted, even with Walz in the race for vice president.

“Of course, I feel confident with Gov. Walz in the race, but still, my mantra, as I say, ignore the three p’s, which are polls, pundits and politico. We don’t need any of that right now — keep your eyes on Nov. 5,” Martin said.

“Democrats, of course, like Gov. Walz, but a lot of independent voters are fed up. That’s what we’ve heard a lot of. Fed up with the way democrats have governed the state. So we believe that that’s created some enthusiasm on our side for people who want to come out and vote against Gov. Walz,” Hann stated.

Hann not only thinks Trump has a chance in Minnesota, he thinks Republicans could win majorities in the Minnesota House where 134 seats are in play. The Senate race between Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart and Republican Kathleen Fowke could determine the balance of power in that chamber.



“Our campaign feels very confident that they are gonna win at least four seats, which would take them into the majority, and we think we also have a very great candidate out in 45 for the Senate, and yes, it’s going to be a close race, but we think we have a great opportunity there to flip the Senate as well,” Hann added.

“The map alone just does not favor the Republicans — they have to flip four seats — it’s very tough to imagine they’re going to be able to do that,” said Martin. “On the Senate side, of course, that race is very close — it’s a Republican-leaning district, but again, candidates matter here, and we have a candidate that people know.”

The entire segment with the two major party chairs on “At Issue” will air at 10 a.m. Sunday.

