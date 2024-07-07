At Issue — July 7: Biden candidacy, SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity

At Issue: July 7

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down controversy surrounding Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy after a chaotic debate night, speaking with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and two political analysts.

This week, democratic governors led by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz met with President Biden amid growing concerns over his candidacy in the 2024 election.

Also this week, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution. This would delay criminal proceedings in the case against Donald Trump for plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

State Senator Nicole Mitchell’s court hearing in relation to her burglary case has been postponed to July 9 due to the defense requesting evidence from prosecutors and a forensic analysis of the computer Mitchell is accused of stealing.

A law that would make “lane-splitting” legal for motorcyclists will go into effect next July.

Tom Hauser sat down with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to discuss the new Debt Fairness Act, President Biden’s debate performance and candidacy and whether Sen. Mitchell should resign. They also discussed whether Gov. Walz was preparing to reassign the criminal case against Trooper Ryan Londregan to Ellison’s office.

Hauser also sat down with Former DFL Party Chair Mike Erlandson and Republican Strategist Brian McDaniel to discuss whether Biden is fit to run for office and the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity.