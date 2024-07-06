Rep. Angie Craig calls on Biden to step aside from presidential race

“I have great respect for President Biden’s decades of service to our nation and his steadfast commitment to making our country a better place. I’ve worked with the President and members of both parties to pass critical legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act. And I was proud to have the President sign my bills into law – capping the cost of insulin at $35/month for seniors, expanding mental health support for police officers and their families, and investing more resources to tackle the fentanyl crisis at the southern border.

However, given what I saw and heard from the President during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump.

This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward.

Our party has an extraordinary number of talented leaders within it. I believe this is an opportunity to put forward an open, fair, and transparent Democratic process to select a new nominee to inspire and unite our great nation.

If we truly believe that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans must be stopped, there is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win. This future of our country is bigger than any one of us. It’s up to the President from here.”

U.S. Representative Angie Craig