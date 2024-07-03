For now, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison backs Biden

While there’s a great deal of hand-wringing among Democrats nationally and in Minnesota about what to do about President Joe Biden’s candidacy for reelection, so far he has a supporter in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“I’m still firmly supporting President Biden,” Ellison said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” to air on Sunday morning. “For me, did he have a good night [at last week’s debate]? No. But he still stands for what he stands for, so that’s where I stand.”

Ellison says he supports what Biden stands for when it comes to abortion rights, health care and fighting inflation. The alternative is former President Donald Trump who is at odds with Democrats on almost every major issue.

Ellison also says he’s met with the president a couple of times this year and didn’t see the same types of mental lapses Biden displayed in the debate.

“Since the beginning of the year, I’ve had the privilege of being in the room as close as you and I are right now to talk to Joe Biden, and he seemed sharp to me. So this seemed a little out of character,” Ellison said. “I was a little surprised it went as badly as it did.”

As for embattled DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, Ellison says he thinks she should resign.

“I do believe in due process,” he says. “I also believe she’s dealing with such serious issues she needs to devote her attention to that and give the Democratic Senate caucus a chance to put someone else on the ballot, so I think, I weigh in favor of yes [she should resign].”

On Sunday, you can see more of what Ellison has to say about Biden and Mitchell and about a new “Debt Fairness Act” that just went into state law. The interview will appear on “At Issue” at 7 a.m. on Ch. 45 and at 10 a.m. on Ch. 5.