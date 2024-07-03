Walz, other Democratic governors to meet with Biden after shaky debate performance

Gov. Tim Walz is set to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with other Democratic governors and President Joe Biden to talk about the party’s presidential campaign strategy.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday comes just days after Biden’s debate with former President Donald Trump, during which Biden appeared to struggle with keeping his train of thought.

Walz led a call Monday with the Democratic Governors Association in light of Biden’s debate performance.

“And then talk turned to what was obviously a poor performance in last Thursday’s debate, and governors asking questions about, ‘What is the plan? How are you going to do this? How are you going to message this?'” the governor said Tuesday while touring damage at the Rapidan Dam south of Mankato.

There is now a call within Congress for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, released a statement on Tuesday saying Biden should withdraw, writing, “President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Even Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, scrutinized Biden’s fitness to run for a second term.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?'” she said Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC.

There is also no indication that the president is seriously considering stepping aside.

His campaign has downplayed the president’s political problems in a series of memos and private meetings with donors, strategists and party insiders, insisting that Biden can put the bad debate performance behind him without hurting his long-term chances in November.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.