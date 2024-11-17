At Issue: Nov. 17 — Trump cabinet picks, recounts in 2 MN districts

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Donald Trump’s picks for his administration, recounts being requested in two Minnesota districts, and more.

Hauser first goes over President-elect Donald Trump’s administration picks, including Minnesotan Pete Hegseth for the Department of Defense.

He then discusses the Republican trifecta’s impact on Minnesota.

A recount has been requested for District 54A in Scott County. Officials are also recounting votes in District 14B in Stearns County.

Hauser spoke one-on-one with the chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota David Hann to discuss election results, Trump’s cabinet picks, and more.

He also spoke with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson about election results and Trump’s cabinet picks.