What is the impact of Trump’s Republican trifecta on Minnesota?

When Donald Trump begins his second term as president of the United States, he’ll do so with a trifecta as Republicans now have control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

“It means they can do just about anything they want at this point, subject to keeping in mind that here is the filibuster rule in the Senate,” David Schultz, Hamline University political science professor, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Schultz adds that power goes further than policy.

“Especially with Republican control of the Senate, [Donald Trump] can literally confirm any nominees he wants to critical agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and a whole bunch of other regulatory bodies,” said Schultz.

On last Sunday’s edition of At Issue with Tom Hauser, Minnesota’s new Third District Rep. Democrat Kelly Morrison shared her thoughts on a Republican-controlled Washington D.C.

“I know it’s possible, even when you have really passionate differences, to find common ground to get things done and solve problems,” Morrison said.

One contentious issue set to be a focus for Minnesota — mining on the Iron Range.

During his St. Cloud rally in July, then presidential candidate Trump vowed to address mining in northern Minnesota as one of the first things he does in office.

“I pledge to Minnesota miners that when I’m re-elected, I will reverse the Biden, Harris attack on your way of life,” Trump said in July.

Specifically mentioning he’ll reverse executive action taken by President Joe Biden that bans mining in and near Boundary Waters.

“We will end that ban in what you think, about 10 minutes,” Trump said to his supporters.

That includes Republican Pete Stauber, who won reelection and represents the Iron Range. In a debate just days before the election, Stauber said there needs to be “political will to expand iron ore mining.”

This week, Save the Boundary Waters shared a message with its supporters — writing in part, “We have fought through one Trump presidency, and we will do it again.”

Depending on what the Trump administration does surrounding mining, Schultz mentioned that legal action can be expected.