Vikings terminate contract with Green; waive 13 including Ibrahim, Rolland

Krystal Frasier KSTP

The Minnesota Vikings have made a number of roster moves following their third win of the preseason.

Among those moves was the termination of a contract with 26-year-old cornerback A.J. Green III. Green, a native of DeSoto, Texas, and an Oklahoma State student, was the only player to have a contract terminated, per Monday’s announcement.

Meanwhile, 13 other players were waived, including running back Mohamed Ibrahim, a former University of Minnesota standout who was just signed last week, and offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, a Burnsville native who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The other players waived are:

  • Quarterback Matt Corral
  • Running back DeWayne McBride
  • Tight End Sammis Reyes
  • Cornerback Jaylin Williams
  • Tight End Neal Johnson
  • Wide receiver Justin Hall
  • Offensive line back er Owen Porder
  • Offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga
  • Offensive lineman Doug Nester
  • Offensive lineman Matt Cindric
  • Defensive lineman Tyler Manoa

