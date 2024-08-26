Vikings terminate contract with Green; waive 13 including Ibrahim, Rolland

The Minnesota Vikings have made a number of roster moves following their third win of the preseason.

Among those moves was the termination of a contract with 26-year-old cornerback A.J. Green III. Green, a native of DeSoto, Texas, and an Oklahoma State student, was the only player to have a contract terminated, per Monday’s announcement.

Meanwhile, 13 other players were waived, including running back Mohamed Ibrahim, a former University of Minnesota standout who was just signed last week, and offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, a Burnsville native who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The other players waived are:

Quarterback Matt Corral

Running back DeWayne McBride

Tight End Sammis Reyes

Cornerback Jaylin Williams

Tight End Neal Johnson

Wide receiver Justin Hall

Offensive line back er Owen Porder

Offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga

Offensive lineman Doug Nester

Offensive lineman Matt Cindric

Defensive lineman Tyler Manoa

