Vikings terminate contract with Green; waive 13 including Ibrahim, Rolland
The Minnesota Vikings have made a number of roster moves following their third win of the preseason.
Among those moves was the termination of a contract with 26-year-old cornerback A.J. Green III. Green, a native of DeSoto, Texas, and an Oklahoma State student, was the only player to have a contract terminated, per Monday’s announcement.
Meanwhile, 13 other players were waived, including running back Mohamed Ibrahim, a former University of Minnesota standout who was just signed last week, and offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, a Burnsville native who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.
The other players waived are:
- Quarterback Matt Corral
- Running back DeWayne McBride
- Tight End Sammis Reyes
- Cornerback Jaylin Williams
- Tight End Neal Johnson
- Wide receiver Justin Hall
- Offensive line back er Owen Porder
- Offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga
- Offensive lineman Doug Nester
- Offensive lineman Matt Cindric
- Defensive lineman Tyler Manoa
