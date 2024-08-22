Former U of M star running back signs with Vikings
Mo Ibrahim, a former standout running back for the University of Minnesota, has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
The signing comes after a rehabbing a season-ending hip injury with the Detroit Lions last season.
Ibrahim had been attending Vikings practices recently.
As reported by KSTP Sports, Ibrahim has held several school records and was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2020.
