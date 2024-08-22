Former U of M star running back signs with Vikings

Mo Ibrahim, a former standout running back for the University of Minnesota, has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The signing comes after a rehabbing a season-ending hip injury with the Detroit Lions last season.

Ibrahim had been attending Vikings practices recently.

Great to hear that Mo is signing with the #Vikings. @Schultz_Report report first. Mo was a spectator at a recent Vikings practice. Fun shift from then to now. Houston was in play before Akers landed there. Hopefully he can stick beyond Tuesday. #Gophers https://t.co/wTjMBQXvyG — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 22, 2024

As reported by KSTP Sports, Ibrahim has held several school records and was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2020.

