Apple Valley alum OL Spencer Rolland pumped to sign with Vikings

After a standout high school football career with the Apple Valley Eagles, OL Spencer Rolland went on to play college football at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. He started 26 games at right tackle the last two years for the Tar Heels.

Hoping to hear his name called during the recent NFL Draft, Rolland is now pumped to begin his Vikings career after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with Rolland about how pumped he is to play for the team he grew up rooting for.

The Vikings plan on using Rolland as tackle and guard. The Chargers, Broncos, and Ravens also had interest in signing him.