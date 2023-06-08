Vikings officially release RB Dalvin Cook

Vikings parting with Dalvin Cook, report says

It’s official: Dalvin Cook’s time in Minnesota is over.

Friday, a day after reports surfaced that the team informed the longtime running back that he’d be released barring a last-minute trade, the Vikings made it official.

Releasing Cook saves Minnesota around $9 million in salary cap space this season, plus another $12.5 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain,” Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said. “As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin’s approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin’s positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

“Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building,” Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added. “I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year. He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”

Mark Wilf and Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf also released the following statement:

“Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization. His love for playing football in front of the Vikings fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-year team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.” Mark Wilf and Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf

It comes after the team already parted ways with several other well-known Vikings this offseason, including longtime stars in linebacker Eric Kendricks and hometown hero Adam Thielen.

Cook, who will turn 28 in August, has spent his entire career with Minnesota since the Vikings drafted him out of Florida State with the 41st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Viking, Cook was one of the most productive running backs in the league, averaging 4.7 yards per run and over 82 rushing yards per game, and also averaged 24.6 receiving yards per game across 73 games. In total, despite battling injuries regularly, Cook totaled 5,993 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns with the Vikings on 1,282 carries, plus another 1,794 receiving yards and five touchdown catches on 221 receptions.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last four seasons.

However, with limited salary cap space for the team and other capable running backs on the roster — including Alexander Mattison, the presumed starter now, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and rookie DeWayne McBride — the Vikings had been expected to part with Cook for weeks.