Vikings legend Chuck Foreman reacts to Dalvin Cook’s departure

The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Cook has been informed he will be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told KSTP on Thursday.

KSTP Sports spoke with another great Vikings running back, Chuck Foreman, to hear his thoughts on this expected move.

Foreman was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Vikings out of Miami. His 8 season career consisted of 7 seasons for the Vikings (1973-79) and 1 season for the Patriots (1980). He had 1,556 carries for 5,950 yards, 350 catches for 3,156 yards and scored 76 touchdowns. He was selected to play in five Pro Bowls, and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Cook, in just six years with the Vikings, reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. Only Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith had more. He’s fifth in rushing attempts (1,282) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (47).

Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap, which would have been the third-highest figure for a running back in the league behind Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. Cutting him chopped $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

The Vikings remain on the hook for more than $5.1 million in dead money for the prorated remainder of the signing bonus from the extension he signed prior to the 2020 season.

