Vikings announce release of linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that the team has terminated the contract of linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks, who was drafted 45th overall by Minnesota in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been a team leader over his eight years in purple.

Across his 117 career games, Kendricks amassed 857 tackles, 15 sacks, 51 passes defended and nine interceptions.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released the following written statement:

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings

social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota

community. While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s

contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

RELATED: Vikings LB Kendricks helps give away winter coats to elementary students in Minneapolis

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell also expressed his best wishes in the following statement:

“It is extremely difficult to start more than 100 games in this league, but Eric has been a staple in the locker room since he entered the NFL. During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota. He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to

emulate. I’m thankful to have had the chance to coach Eric as a player and get to know him as a person. I

know he and Ally will have an immediate positive impact on their next team and community.”