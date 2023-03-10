Vikings release hometown star WR Adam Thielen

If Monday’s news didn’t make it clear, the Minnesota Vikings are parting with some longtime team leaders this offseason as the team navigates a tight salary cap situation.

Just a few days after Minnesota released linebacker Eric Kendricks, sources tell KSTP Sports that the Vikings have done the same with Minnesota native and homegrown star wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen, who will turn 33 before the next season starts, was set to count nearly $20 million against the salary cap this year, according to Spotrac. By releasing him, the team clears up more than $6.5 million in cap space.

The move ends Thielen’s time with his hometown team after nine years, during which time he amassed 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns across 135 games.

Vikings fans know Thielen’s story well: The Detroit Lakes native who starred at Minnesota State University in Mankato went undrafted, but then made his hometown team out of training camp as a free agent.

After playing mostly on special teams his first two years, Thielen became an offensive force starting in 2016 when he hauled in 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up with a 1,200-yard season in 2017 that earned him Second Team All-Pro honors and a spot in the Pro Bowl, then broke out further in 2018 with a 113-catch season and 1,373 yards.

Thielen has been slowed by injuries in recent years and became more of a secondary option after Justin Jefferson’s arrival in 2020. However, he still played 45 games across the past three seasons and hauled in at least 67 passes for more than 700 yards in each season, totaling 30 touchdowns just the past three years, giving the Vikings one of the league’s top wide receiver duos.

His departure leaves big shoes to fill in the offense as Jefferson continues to garner more attention from defenses.

Minnesota still faces several other difficult decisions on veterans like safety Harrison Smith, fullback C.J. Ham, edge Za’Darius Smith and, of course, Kirk Cousins, who is entering the final year of his contract.