United, Diaz agree to 3-year contract

Minnesota United says defensive player Jefferson Diaz has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old has been signed from Deportivo Cali of Colombia’s 1A Category to a three-year deal as well as a club option for 2028.

The move means Diaz will have an international roster spot once his P-1 Visa and ITC is received.

While playing with Deportivo Cali of Colombia, Diaz appeared in 50 games and scored five goals and had three assists.

“I would like to thank God first and foremost, and the Minnesota United family for opening their doors to me and my family as I join this great club. I am very happy with the opportunity and I hope to meet all the expectations that the club and I have set for myself,” said Diaz in a prepared statement.

The United FC also signed a three-year contract with Joseph Rosales just last week, and just last month, the club signed Samuel Shashoua to a one-year deal which includes club options for the next two seasons. Those roster moves came after the club transferred the contract of Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana in late May.

