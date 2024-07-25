United signs Joseph Rosales to 3-year contract

Minnesota United has announced Joseph Rosales has signed a three-year contract with the team, following a permanent transfer from CA Independiente of the Liga Panameña de Futbol.

Rosales came to Minnesota in Aug. 2021, and at the end of the 2022 campaign, the 23-year-old fullback ended up as a permanent transfer. Since then, he has played in 81 games, starting 48 of them.

He has also scored three goals and made 16 assists.

“I am very happy to be here with Minnesota United. It’s what I’ve been working hard towards, so I thank God I’ll get to continue to be with the team and the community. I will always give it my all and contribute with my grain of sand to help my teammates defensively, offensively and by providing more assists to be able to achieve our goal to win the MLS Cup. It is important to me and that’s what this team is fighting for every day,” said Rosales.

Before joining Minnesota, he played in 38 games and scored twice with CA Independiente. He also plays for the Honduras Men’s National Team.

