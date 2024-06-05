MNUFC signs attacker Samuel Shashoua
Minnesota United will add an attacker to the roster next month when the transfer window opens.
The club announced Wednesday that it signed Samuel Shashoua to a one-year deal that includes club options for the next two seasons.
“Samuel has experience having already competed at a high level at the early stages of his career and has intriguing attacking attributes,” MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said. “We welcome Samuel and look forward to see his growth and contribution to the team this summer.”
The 25-year-old most recently played for Albacete of La Liga 2, the second division of Spanish football. Before that, he spent the 2019-2023 seasons with CD Tenerife in the same league, and was with the Tottenham Hotspurs youth club before being loaned out to Atlético Baleares in Spain for the 2018-2019 season.
After getting his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, he can join the squad starting on July 18.