Minnesota United transfers contract of Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana

Emanuel Reynoso’s time with Minnesota United has officially come to an end after the club transferred the midfielder to Club Tijuana of LIGA MX for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

“We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United,” said Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad via a club statement. “The club wishes him the best in the future.”

While playing for Minnesota United, Reynoso made 95 MLS game appearances (both regular-season and MLS Cup Playoffs action), starting in 87 of those fixtures, scoring 24 goals and providing 37 assists.

Reynoso has not played in a match for the Loons this season.