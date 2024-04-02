Vikings suspend OC Wes Phillips after December DWI

The Minnesota Vikings have suspended Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips following his arrest for impaired driving back in December.

Phillips was charged with DWI after he was pulled over and arrested on Dec. 8. He traveled with the team and coached in the game in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, then later addressed the incident in a media session, saying, “I do believe in being held accountable.”

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to probation and community service.

His suspension runs from April 2 through April 22, KSTP Sports confirmed.

It comes as the Vikings continue to prepare for the NFL Draft, which runs from April 25 through 27.