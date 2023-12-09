Vikings OC arrested Friday night for DWI, will travel with team for Sunday’s game

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested for a DWI Friday night.

Phillips, 44, was arrested around 11 p.m. but released from custody on bail at 1:26 a.m., according to jail records. The Vikings announced he will travel with the team to Las Vegas for their Sunday game against the Raiders.

The Vikings released a statement following the incident:

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips’ first court appearance is set for Dec. 21.