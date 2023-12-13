Vikings OC Wes Phillips after DUI arrest: ‘I do believe in being accountable’

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on a DUI charge Friday night and addressed that with reporters on Tuesday afternoon in Eagan.

Phillips, 44, was arrested around 11 p.m. but released from custody on bail at 1:26 a.m., according to jail records. The Vikings allowed him to travel with the team to Las Vegas for their Sunday game against the Raiders. He performed his normal duties during the win.

Phillips’ first court appearance is set for Dec. 21.