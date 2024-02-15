Vikings OC Wes Phillips pleads guilty after DWI arrest

A Minnesota Vikings coach has pleaded guilty following a December impaired driving arrest.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips agreed to plead guilty to an amended count of careless driving on Thursday, a day before a scheduled court hearing.

He was charged with DWI after he was pulled over and arrested on Dec. 8. He traveled with the team and coached in the game in Las Vegas on Dec. 10.

According to his plea deal, he’s expected to serve one day in jail, perform community service and pay a $300 fine and $78 in court fees. It also calls for him to comply with any chemical assessment recommendations and complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

The deal still has to be accepted by a judge.

