Twins announce 2024 home opener events

As the start of a new Major League Baseball season approaches, teams are starting to announce their plans for home openers.

Early Tuesday, the defending American League Central Division champion Minnesota Twins announced the lineup of events leading up to the home opener on April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Although first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m., there will be many festivities leading up to the event, including the following:

Twins colors will be lighting up landmarks across the Twin Cities, including the Interstate 35W Bridge, the IDS Building and Allianz Field.

6-9 a.m. – Breakfast on the Plaza

1 p.m. – Gates open at Target Field, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a Twins Beanie. Fans will also be greeted by the familiar faces of Justin Morneau, Tony Oliva, Tom Kelly, Kent Hrbek, Dan Gladden, Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett. Morneau will be at Gate 3, Oliva at Gate 6, Kelly at Gate 6.5, Hrbek at Gate 14, Gladden at Gate 29 and both Puckett Jr. and Puckett will be at Gate 34.

1:30 p.m. – The TV broadcast booth will be dedicated to Dick Bremer, who is moving to a front office role this season after stepping away from the microphone at the end of last season. Bremer, who did TV play-by-play for the team for 40 years, will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

A moment of silence will also be held to honor the lives of former Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic abuse call in February.

The National Anthem will be performed by members of the Dakota Valley Symphony & Chorus out of Burnsville.

A flyover of a C-130 H3 Hercules from the St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing.

Former Twins player and first-ballot Hall of Fame electee Joe Mauer will begin his Countdown to Cooperstown during the game, unveiling a counter on the third-floor balcony in left field.

