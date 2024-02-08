Twins announce 2024 promo nights, including dogs for a night

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday its promotional schedule for its 2024 regular season, including giveaways and its popular theme nights.

According to the Twins’ website, for opening weekend on April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians, the first 10,000 fans will receive free Twins beanies.

On April 22, for the first time, the Twins will host “Bark at the Park,” where fans can bring their dogs and receive an exclusive Twins-themed dog water bottle with a purchase of a special ticket package.

Then, on June 14, Target Field will host a postgame concert with “Whistle” singer Flo Rida. VIP ticket package holders will have a field pass for the concert.

There will be a Joe Mauer Hall of Fame celebration on Aug. 3, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a replica of Mauer’s Hall of Fame plaque.

For magic and movie lovers, “Harry Potter Night” is back on Aug. 9, with an exclusive Twins and Harry Potter baseball hat, including all the houses of Hogwarts — fans have to buy the special ticket package for this promotion.

Other returning themes are “Hello Kitty Night” and “Wine, Women and Baseball.”

The regular season will have a total of 24 games with promotions, as listed on the Twin’s schedule, plus more than two dozen theme nights. In total, the Twins say 46 games will have some sort of giveaway, theme or other in-park event.