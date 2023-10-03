Correa, Lewis activated as Twins set playoff roster
Hours before the Minnesota Twins open the postseason against the Toronto Blue Jays, the club has set its roster for the Wild Card Series.
The good news is the Twins will have two key players back in the fold for the series, as shortstop Carlos Correa and infielder Royce Lewis were included on the playoff roster. Byron Buxton, who has been on the injured list since the beginning of August, was not included on the roster, although it’s possible he could be added for a later series if the Twins were to advance past the Blue Jays.
The Twins will host all games in the best-of-three series against Toronto, with game times set for 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday.
See the team’s full playoff roster for the Wild Card Series below. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of the Minnesota Twins.
Pitchers
Pablo López
Sonny Gray
Joe Ryan
Jhoan Duran
Kody Funderburk
Griffin Jax
Kenta Maeda
Chris Paddack
Emilio Pagán
Brock Stewart
Caleb Thielbar
Louie Varland
Infielders
Carlos Correa
Kyle Farmer
Edouard Julien
Alex Kirilloff
Royce Lewis
Jorge Polanco
Donovan Solano
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Vázquez
Outfielders
Willi Castro
Max Kepler
Michael A. Taylor
Matt Wallner
Andrew Stevenson
Toronto’s playoff roster can be seen below.