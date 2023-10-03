Correa, Lewis activated as Twins set playoff roster

Hours before the Minnesota Twins open the postseason against the Toronto Blue Jays, the club has set its roster for the Wild Card Series.

The good news is the Twins will have two key players back in the fold for the series, as shortstop Carlos Correa and infielder Royce Lewis were included on the playoff roster. Byron Buxton, who has been on the injured list since the beginning of August, was not included on the roster, although it’s possible he could be added for a later series if the Twins were to advance past the Blue Jays.

The Twins will host all games in the best-of-three series against Toronto, with game times set for 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday.

See the team’s full playoff roster for the Wild Card Series below. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of the Minnesota Twins.

Pitchers

Pablo López

Sonny Gray

Joe Ryan

Jhoan Duran

Kody Funderburk

Griffin Jax

Kenta Maeda

Chris Paddack

Emilio Pagán

Brock Stewart

Caleb Thielbar

Louie Varland

Infielders

Carlos Correa

Kyle Farmer

Edouard Julien

Alex Kirilloff

Royce Lewis

Jorge Polanco

Donovan Solano

Ryan Jeffers

Christian Vázquez

Outfielders

Willi Castro

Max Kepler

Michael A. Taylor

Matt Wallner

Andrew Stevenson

