Twins’ Correa ready for playoffs after battling through plantar fasciitis

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa did not have his best offensive season in 2023 but he did learn something about himself after playing 130 games while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

“It showed me the things I can handle,” Correa told KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit on Monday. “Waking up every day and a couple limps here and there to start the day.”

Correa finished the regular season on the injured list in order to give his foot some time to heal.

“Now that I’m here, maybe looking back I could have taken a couple weeks off here and there a little earlier.”

Correa will be ready when the Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Target Field in game one of their American League Wild Card series.

“Been able to do pretty much everything – ground balls, hit, some live at-bats, run. I feel good. Now it’s time to play playoff baseball and I’m ready for that.”