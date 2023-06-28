Rosemount-grad Charlie Stramel caps family’s amazing year w/ NHL Draft

nbsp;

It’s been an almost unimaginable year for Rosemount’s Stramel family.

First, mom Gretchen coached a talent-laden Rosemount girls soccer team to their first-ever state championship.

Then Sophie, as a high school sophomore, scored a double-overtime game-winner in a section final that sent the Irish girls hockey team to the state tournament.

Now, older brother Charlie is about to have his name called in the NHL Draft.

Stramel just completed his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin which included playing on the U.S. team that earned bronze at the World Junior Championships.

Mounds View’s Oliver Moore, Stramel and Maple Grove’s Danny Nelson all have projections that slot them in the first round of Wednesday’s NHL Entry Draft.

Moore is widely-projected to be a top-20 pick, almost assuredly to go in the first round. Stramel and Nelson might land in the last few picks of the first round, but could also go early in Round Two.