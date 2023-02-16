Girls hockey – Rosemount punches ticket to State after thrilling 2OT win over Cretin-Derham Hall

The Rosemount girl’s hockey team is headed back to the state tournament after a 3-2 win in double-overtime Wednesday night against Cretin-Derham Hall at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

Rosemount sophomore Sophie Stramel scored the game winner, 38 seconds into double-overtime. She finished with two goals and an assist in the win. Senior forward Anna Shandorf also tallied a goal for the Irish.

Casey Coffey and Delaney Schwab scored goals for Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rosemount returns to State for the first time since 2011.

