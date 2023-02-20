After 2OT Section Final, Rosemount girls hockey set for first State appearance in 12 years

The Rosemount girls hockey team made their first appearance at the State Tournament in 2011. It took them twelve years and surviving a double-overtime Section Final thriller to get back.

Sophomore Sophie Stramel’s goal 38 seconds into the second overtime against Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 3AA Championship game sent the Irish to State.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports interviews with Sophie Stramel and Rosemount co-head coach Jennifer Williams as they prepare to head to St. Paul for the State Girls Hockey Tournament

The Irish are one of three unseeded teams in the Class AA field at State. They drew defending state champion Andover for their quarterfinal matchup on Thursday morning at 11:00am.

All quarterfinal games will stream free on NSPN.TV. The State semifinals and Finals air live on 45TV and stream on 45TV.com

CLASS AA GIRLS STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals – Thursday

11am: 2) Andover vs Rosemount

1pm: 3) Edina vs Lakeville North

6pm: 1) Minnetonka vs Centennial / Spring Lake Park

8pm: 4) Gentry Academy vs 5) Moorhead

Semifinals – Friday

6pm: Andover/Rosemount winner vs Edina/Lakeville North winner

8pm: Minnetonka/Centennial-SLP winner vs Gentry/Moorhead winner

Class AA Championship – Saturday