Gophers forward Oliver Moore excited for NHL Draft Wednesday night

Mounds View native Oliver Moore is expected to hear his name called during the 1st round of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville.

The former Totino-Grace standout spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson last week about his pre-draft excitement. We also spoke with Carson Fossum, Moore’s trainer for additional perspective.

***Click the video box above to watch our story on Moore, then the full interviews***

Moore, a center, spent the past two seasons in the U.S. developmental program in Michigan. In those two years, Moore had 31 goals in 62 games. His 75 points last season were fourth most on the team.

Prior to playing for the U.S., Moore spent two seasons with Totino-Grace, where he scored 24 goals while adding 50 assists.

Moore will play next season for the Gophers. He’s considered one of the fastest skaters in the 2023 Draft Class.

Moore, 18, is 5-feet-11 and weighs around 180 pounds. He told KSTP that he admires Detroit forward Dylan Larkin, a worthy NHL-comp.