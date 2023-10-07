ALDS games at Target Field sold out

If you were hoping to get your hands on tickets for the Minnesota Twins home games in the American League Division Series (ALDS), you’re running out of opportunities to do so.

Early Saturday afternoon, the team announced games three and four – both of which would be held at Target Field, if needed – are sold out. Game three will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and the potential game four is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

However, the team adds you can still get playoff tickets for home games by becoming a season ticket holder for the 2024 season. That can be done by CLICKING HERE, or by calling 612-375-7454.

If any additional tickets become available, you can find them by CLICKING HERE.

The announcement came ahead of game one for the ALDS on Saturday.

