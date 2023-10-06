Ober to start for Twins against Verlander and Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros.

Ober went 8-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 26 starts this season. He was sent to Triple-A for about a month before returning to the Twins on Sept. 15.

He was strong after his return and went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts. It will be the first career postseason start for the big right-hander who was not included on the wild-card roster.

Verlander will be making his 35th career postseason start after returning to the AL West champion Astros in a trade from the New York Mets this summer.

He was 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA in 27 starts this season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 starts for Houston after the trade.

The Astros will start left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2 Sunday night in Houston. The Twins haven’t announced their Game 2 starter.

