Fans excited, ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of Twins ALDS matchup with Astros

The Minnesota Twins continue their playoff run this weekend when they begin their ALDS matchup against the Houston Astros.

Games 1 and 2 are in Houston but fans at home can watch from Target Field. There are watch parties happening on Saturday and Sunday and the game will be shown on the big videoboard. Fans need to reserve tickets, but they are free.

On Friday, several fans stopped by the Twins team store to pick up some classics, playoff gear and a Homer Hanky.

“I came to see the souvenirs, mainly the Homer Hankies,” said Bill Alwell, a Twins fan.

“Gotta get the shirts and represent when I go back to Florida,” Twins fan William Daly said. “My first stop was here at the Twins Shop, I had to get my Homer Hankies.”

Fans also lined up to secure tickets for when the series returns to Minneapolis. They went on sale Friday at noon on Friday and Rebecca Key was first in line.

“Even if the plaza was full with a mob of people, I’m prepared with a coat, an umbrella, my boots and poncho, and I was going to wait it out,” Key said.

Lucky for the fans, the line wasn’t too long.

“I don’t know if it was the rain or the online sales,” Juan Rodriguez, another Twins fan, added.

Rodriguez says this is something he just can’t miss out on.

“Take the brooms and win in three games so I can celebrate with the team again,” Rodriguez said.

Being part of the ride is what these fans are loving the most, and they just hope it continues for several more weeks.

“Yeah, cautiously optimistic is a good word,” Alwell said.

“We didn’t live here when the Twins were in the World Series in ’87 and ’91. I’m not missing this chance this time,” Key said.