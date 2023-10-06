Rest of ALDS game times announced for Twins-Astros

After announcing start times for the first three games of the American League Division Series (ALDS) matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros, the start times for the other two games — which may not be necessary — have been set.

The best-of-five-game series will start in Houston on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. with Game 2 set to start at 7:03 p.m.

Then, the series will shift to Target Field in Minneapolis, with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

If neither team wins all three of those games, Game 4 would be played at Target Field while a decisive Game 5 would be played back in Houston on Friday.

MLB says Game 4 would start at 1:07 p.m. unless the other ALDS matchup (Baltimore vs. Texas) is swept by one team, in which case the Twins game would shift to a 6:07 p.m. start time.

Likewise, Game 5 for the Twins could shift from 3:07 p.m. to 7:03 p.m. Friday if the Baltimore-Texas series is already over.

Tickets for Game 3 and the potential Game 4 matchups at Target Field went on sale Friday at noon. Fans can also claim free tickets to watch Games 1 and 2 of the series on the jumbotron at Target Field.

The Twins haven’t yet announced their roster or pitching plans for the series but Houston announced Justin Verlander will start against the Twins in Game 1 and Framber Valdez will start Game 2.

