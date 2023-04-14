Barron County officers to be laid to rest Saturday

The visitation and funeral for two officers killed in the line of duty on April 8 will take place Saturday.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot to death during a traffic stop that left the suspect dead, too.

RELATED: 2 Barron County officers, suspect dead after exchange of gunfire at traffic stop

Any members of the public wishing to attend Saturday’s proceedings can park at Cameron Elementary School to be bussed back and forth to the high school, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Limited parking will be available on Village streets.

The procession for the fallen officers is set to take place between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The procession route is expected to take at least an hour from start to finish. Fitzgerald said he expects traffic in the area to be heavy during this time.

Services will take place at Cameron High School with visitation starting at 9 a.m. and funeral services beginning around 1 p.m. An obituary for Breidenbach said police honors will immediately follow the service outside of the high school.

Breidenbach and Scheel’s deaths have led to an outpouring of support from the community.

RELATED: Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for Wisconsin officers killed in line of duty

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, a procession was held with law enforcement and community members as their bodies were escorted from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn. back to a funeral home in Barron County.

On Tuesday, the Chetek Police Department announced a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach. Cameron Police Department has announced a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.