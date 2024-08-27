Xcel crews working to restore power for 150,000 metro area customers after rounds of storms

Xcel Energy says crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after multiple rounds of severe storms overnight.

RELATED: GALLERY: Storms sweep across state Monday evening, wiping out power for thousands

Crews are currently assessing damage and working to restore power to about 150,000 customers in the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

Overnight, crews restored power for 50,000 of the 87,000 affected customers, Xcel said, adding damage is widespread.

According to the company, it anticipates power will be restored for about half of all affected customers on Tuesday, and most remaining customers will have their lights back on by Thursday evening.

Learn what to do during a power outage here. | You can find Xcel Energy’s outage map here.

The Minnesota State Fair’s opening was delayed Tuesday morning due to storm damage and the cleanup of debris.

You can find a list of major utility companies in the state and links to their outage maps by CLICKING HERE.