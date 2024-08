Thunderstorms swept across the Twin Cities and the rest of the state on Monday, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers shared their images.

At the Minnesota State Fair, the Happy Together Tour concert at the Grandstand was called off, and all rides and ticketed attractions at the Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park were shut down for the night.

Credit: Sydney Sullivan

Daphne Torseth Daphne Torseth @JTillyPGA/X @JTillyPGA/X MJ Pamela Boomgaarden Sam Beedle Michele G Sarah Sather Cori H. Spenzich

