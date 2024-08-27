Storm damage assessment, debris cleanup causes State Fairgrounds to delay opening on Tuesday

The Minnesota State Fair says it is delaying opening the fairgrounds on Tuesday, citing the need to assess damage and debris cleanup after strong storms moved through the area on Monday night and early Tuesday.

The grounds typically open at 7 a.m. However, fair officials didn’t immediately provide a new opening time during the announcement made at 6:19 a.m., but said an update would be provided soon.

Storms late Monday caused the Grandstand concert to be canceled, as well as Midway rides to be closed.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

