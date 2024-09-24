Woman who lured realtor to home prior to 2019 murder pleads guilty, gets 20 years after prior conviction overturned

One of the defendants charged for the death of a Minneapolis realtor on New Year’s Eve in 2019 entered a guilty plea and was resentenced Tuesday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the conviction and life sentence of 32-year-old Elsa Segura were overturned earlier this year.

She entered a guilty plea to kidnapping on Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years.

Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, was charged in connection to the killing and kidnapping of 28-year-old Monique Baugh and is accused of posing as an interested homebuyer to draw Baugh to a house showing.

While Segura never showed up, two of her boyfriend’s friends did — Cedric Berry and Berry Davis.

Court documents allege Berry and Davis tied Baugh up, kidnapped her and then shot her in an alley. They are also accused of shooting Baugh’s boyfriend, who survived. Prosecutors believe they did this at the direction of Segura’s boyfriend, who allegedly had a falling out with Baugh’s boyfriend involving a dispute about a record label.

However, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to prove Segura knew Berry and Davis were planning to kidnap and kill Baugh. The justices also said the jury didn’t have correct instructions on accomplice liability and overturned her murder conviction earlier this year.

