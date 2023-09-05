Woman to be sentenced Tuesday for role in sex trafficking scheme

A woman who recruited girls into a sex trafficking scheme run by a former political donor will be sentenced Tuesday.

Gisela Castro Medina entered a guilty plea in December 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors as well as aiding and abetting sex trafficking by obstruction.

Castro Medina testified on behalf of the government during the trial of Anton “Tony” Lazzaro earlier this year, saying she used social media sites to find teenage girls who Lazzaro then paid for sex.

RELATED: ‘It should have never happened.’ Co-conspirator testifies in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial

Her attorneys are asking the court to sentence her to time served. She could face between 15-20 years in prison.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in August, Lazzaro was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the scheme, which happened in 2020. Lazzaro was found guilty in March of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Castro Medina’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Check back for updates.