Former political donor, strategist sentenced to 21 years on sex trafficking charges

A man found guilty of child sex trafficking earlier this year learned his punishment on Wednesday.

Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 32, was sentenced to 21 years (252 months) in federal prison after he was found guilty by a jury in April of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, he faced a minimum of 10 years in prison. However, prosecutors pushed for the former political donor and strategist to serve a 30-year prison sentence followed by 10 years of supervised release and thousands of dollars in restitution to the victims and a victims’ fund, according to court documents.

Previously, Lazzaro has said he will appeal the conviction. On Tuesday, he filed to have a new trial, claiming juror and prosecutorial misconduct.

The charges filed against Lazzaro caused the then-chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, to resign due to pressure from the party. Carnahan previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she had no idea about the crimes Lazzaro was charged with.

His co-defendant, Gisela Castro Medina, previously entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors as well as aiding and abetting sex trafficking by obstruction. Five counts of sex trafficking of minors are expected to be dismissed as part of her plea deal.

Her sentencing hearing has been moved multiple times and is currently scheduled for Sept. 5.