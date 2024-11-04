Woman dies nearly a week after triple shooting at Minneapolis encampment

A woman who was shot last week at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has died from her injuries, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Samantha Jo Moss, 35, of St. Louis Park, was one of three people who were shot on Oct. 27 in a small tent encampment on 44th Street between Lyndale and Hiawatha avenues. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The two other victims — Louis Mitchell Lemons Jr., 32, of Brooklyn Center and Christopher Martell Washington, 38, of Fridley — were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police believe the shooter in this case is a man who was arrested last week after St. Paul police officers shot him in an unrelated incident.

Earl Bennett, 40, drew fire from law enforcement the night of Oct. 28 after he allegedly refused to put down a gun and then pointed it at St. Paul officers near the intersection of Snelling and University avenues in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Police later learned Bennett had shot and critically injured a man earlier in the evening at a sober living home on the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue South.

Prosecutors have filed charges against Bennett in connection with the Oct. 28 shootings, but he has yet to be charged in connection with the triple homicide on Oct. 27.