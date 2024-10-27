2 dead, 1 seriously injured following 2nd fatal encampment shooting in as many days

Two people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Three people are in custody in connection with the incident, which happened around 2:30 p.m. near 44th Street and Snelling Avenue.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene captured the following images.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to provide an update on the shooting this evening. Check back for updates.

The shooting comes after one person was fatally shot and two were injured at a small sidewalk encampment along 15th Avenue South early Saturday morning.