Man seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting, suspect not in custody

A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Monday evening.

Law enforcement responded to the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue on Monday on a report of a shooting.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured Minneapolis officers surrounding a home and trying to communicate with a person. At one point, a drone was seen flying into the residence.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect in the shooting fled the scene and has not been taken into custody.

Police say no other victims were found on the scene.