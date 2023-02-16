Woman convicted of murdering her 6-year-old son to be sentenced Thursday

A woman who was found guilty just last week of murdering her six-year-old son last summer will learn her future Thursday.

Julissa Thaler, 29, was found guilty of first and second-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart following a jury trial last Wednesday. As previously reported, jurors deliberated for less than two hours following closing arguments.

Thaler’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Per Minnesota law, a first-degree murder sentence carries an automatic life term in prison with no possibility of parole.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be in the courtroom and will provide updates as they become available.

