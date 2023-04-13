Wisconsin, US flags ordered to fly at half-staff for fallen officers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered both the United States and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff this Saturday to honor the lives of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel.

On Thursday morning, Evers’ office announced the state and U.S. flags at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin are ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, April 15 to sunset on that day. The orders can be found below, as well as by CLICKING HERE and HERE.

Evers had previously said he would issue the orders once their funeral arrangements were arranged.

A visitation for both officers will be held at Cameron High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral service and police honors.

Chetek police say a member of law enforcement will stand vigil by each officer’s side until the services are complete.

The Chetek Police Department says a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach, while a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.

Breidenbach and Scheel were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a man identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry of New Auburn, Wisconsin, who had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shootout. Perry was fatally shot as well.

Court documents obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show he was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct in March 2020. In those documents, a witness describes him going on a rant about how police are bad and that he was going to kill them. They also state he had been driving with two guns in his car.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening for Breidenbach and Scheel outside of Mosaic Technologies, and a procession was held Monday as their bodies were escorted to a funeral home in Barron County from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn.

