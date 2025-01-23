Walz to call for $10 million for Rapidan Dam as part of proposed infrastructure plan

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce his 2025 infrastructure plan on Thursday in the Mankato area.

The announcement will be made near the Rapidan Dam, which failed last summer after heavy rain and flooding on the Blue Earth River. Walz is expected to call for $10 million for repairs to that dam.

His office says proposals will focus on creating jobs, protecting clean drinking water and keeping communities safe.

Thursday’s announcement comes one week after the governor announced his proposed budget plan, which includes a reduction of the statewide sales tax and the expansion of Minnesota’s tax base.

