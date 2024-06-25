Blue Earth County officials to give update on Rapidan Dam on Tuesday

Blue Earth County officials will give an update Tuesday morning on the “imminent danger” at the Rapidan dam.

The dam is north of the Watonwan and Blue Earth River split. Pressure from the high water and debris in the river caused the west bank of the river to collapse, allowing water to flow through.

County officials say the dam is still intact, and there are no current plans for a mass evacuation. However, people living along the river are watching closely, and are being asked to stay alert.

“Now the threat of our house, my family house where I grew up, is threatened by the force of Mother Nature, the water, and you’re not stopping Mother Nature,” said Jenny Barnes, whose childhood home is being threatened by the Blue Earth River.

Dozens of Xcel Energy workers built a barricade at a power substation in Mankato on Monday. City leaders there are also working with the National Weather Service to forecast future river levels.

For now, they are confident the levy will hold, even if the dam fails.

Check back for more details.