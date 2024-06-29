Rapidan Dam Store building taken down, removed from riverbank due to flooding

Another building near the Rapidan Dam in Mankato has been impacted by the recent flooding.

The Rapidan Dam Store building has been taken down and removed from the riverbank due to concerns that it could be swept into the Blue Earth River.

Blue Earth County officials said that significant erosion on the west bank of the river in recent days has consumed numerous trees, parts of the campground roadway and several feet of ground.

Officials said a contractor was brought on to explore options for moving the Rapidan Dam Store building, but “felt the project was too dangerous to attempt.”

On Thursday, Blue Earth County employees worked with the Hruska family to remove the bar, chairs, tables, booths, kitchen appliances and memorabilia from the building.

As previously reported, the Hruska family home fell into the river on Tuesday night.

Authorities say more erosion occurred Thursday night, putting the building at a greater risk. As a result, Blue Earth County presented a purchase agreement to the Hruska family so the building could be removed to protect other properties downstream and lessen environmental impact.

On Friday, the county took possession of the Dam Store building and removed it from the riverbank. A Blue Earth County official added that the building is no longer intact.

Blue Earth County released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Dam Store was an integral part of the community and remains embedded in the memories of many residents. Our thoughts are with the Hruska family and everyone close to them.”

